A report on the successes of the Tennessee Rural Hospital Transformation Program omits details on the status of the 14 rural hospitals that participated, several of which have recently been acquired by larger health systems.
The 2022 report notes that the program helped facilities secure a combined estimated $8 million in revenue and $4 million in cost reduction annually from 2019 to 2022. Consulting firm Guidehouse, which partnered with the state on the project, would not supply a list of participating hospitals (though the state provided one) or a breakdown of the financial gains per hospital. Research by the Post shows that nine of the participating hospitals also received short-term pandemic relief funds and five were bought by larger health systems during the program or shortly after the report was released.
Jacy Warrell, executive director of the Rural Health Association of Tennessee, which served in an advisory role on the Rural Hospital Transformation Task Force, said a smaller rural hospital being bought by a larger hospital system can provide financial security and shared resources, though a loss of local control. Having to route through a new system with potentially more guidelines could slow down follow-ups. And larger hospital systems may be prone to funnel patients to their main campuses rather than investing locally, she said.
“No matter the system that is in a community, we want to see collaboration happen between the providers,” Warrell said. “We know that coordination of care is really important, and the further removed that someone is from a local community, the less likely they are to know about what resources are available for people that are [for example] experiencing food insecurity or need help with housing or childcare or transportation.”
Warrell said pandemic relief dollars played a key role in keeping struggling rural hospitals alive.
“I don't think it's unreasonable to expect that once pandemic supports have gone away, essentially the hospitals are going to be in the same condition they were [in] 2019 and prior,” Warrell said.
Guidehouse (previously known as Navigant Consulting) was commissioned by the state through the Tennessee Rural Hospital Transformation Act of 2018 to consult with the 14 rural hospitals that applied to participate in a program for technical assistance and strategic plans. According to 2020 data from the state, Guidehouse provided $100,000 worth of consulting to each hospital for a total of $1.4 million.
In April 2020, Gov. Bill Lee allocated $10 million in pandemic relief grants to small and rural hospitals, capped at $500,000 per hospital. Twenty-nine hospitals received a Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grant, including nine of the consulting program participants — Big South Fork, Erlanger Bledsoe, Hawkins County Ballad, Johnson County Ballad, Lincoln Medical Center, Three Rivers Hospital, Houston County Community Hospital, Rhea Medical Center and Wayne Medical Center
According to data from the University of North Carolina, Tennessee has seen 16 rural hospitals close since 2012, including four in 2020 alone. Five are now urgent or emergency care centers and one is a nursing or rehabilitation facility. The rate of closures appears to be slowing, however, as just two rural hospitals closed nationally in 2021, and three in 2022.
This makes Tennessee one of the hardest hit in the country, behind only Texas in the count of closed rural hospitals, said Sarah Gaskell, director of health for Guidehouse.
“Tennessee is actually fairly unique across the country in the fact that from a per capita perspective, Tennessee does have more rural hospitals closed than any other state,” she said.
Gaskell said a goal of the program was to promote sustainability through the pandemic and beyond, with each strategic plan tailored to the hospital’s needs.
Even prior to the pandemic, rural facilities didn’t have means to recruit the staff that big city facilities did, Gaskell said. Guidehouse coached facilities on reducing costs, consolidating underused facilities, taking opportunities to reduce debt and changing staffing models. For revenue generation, that could mean adding additional services to retain more patients in the community and ensuring that the billing system is accurate and running smoothly.
“All of our work to create strategic and operational transformation plans, especially in 2019 and in the early stages of 2020, prior to the pandemic, was entirely focused on how we made the facilities sustainable,” Gaskell said. “Now, certainly, once the pandemic started, we took that into consideration and we were trying to identify opportunities to really continue to make them sustainable through the pandemic.”
“Medicaid expansion could definitely benefit these hospitals,” she said. “I've never spoken with a hospital administrator that hasn't brought that up as an issue.”
Both organizations agreed that rural hospitals need local engagement to survive, which means attracting the business of those who live nearby.
“We do know that oftentimes there are services in the community but people that have the means will drive past that hospital and go to a larger system, and so the hospitals can't sustain themselves if the community members don't even use their services,” Warrell said.
