Three Rivers Hospital

Three Rivers Hospital in Waverly was bought by Ascension Saint Thomas in December 2021. 

A report on the successes of the Tennessee Rural Hospital Transformation Program omits details on the status of the 14 rural hospitals that participated, several of which have recently been acquired by larger health systems. 

The 2022 report notes that the program helped facilities secure a combined estimated $8 million in revenue and $4 million in cost reduction annually from 2019 to 2022. Consulting firm Guidehouse, which partnered with the state on the project, would not supply a list of participating hospitals (though the state provided one) or a breakdown of the financial gains per hospital. Research by the Post shows that nine of the participating hospitals also received short-term pandemic relief funds and five were bought by larger health systems during the program or shortly after the report was released.

