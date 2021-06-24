Nashville-based ReVIDA Recovery Centers has named Greg Phillips chief operating officer.
He takes the position most recently held by Ed Ohlinger, who served as COO from 2018 until his retirement in May.
Phillips previously served as senior vice president of residential division and Vice President of residential services at New Jersey-based Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a network of 116 addiction treatment facilities located across eight states. In his role, he managed 40 centers and helped expand into new markets, overseeing a $200 million budget, according to a press release.
In his new role, Phillips will manage the company’s seven outpatient facilities in Tennessee and Virginia while also looking to expand its network into new markets.
“Greg brings invaluable insights as a veteran in addiction treatment who has seen first-hand how the subspecialty has grown to where it is today,” ReVIDA Recovery Centers founder and CEO Lee Dilworth said in the release.
“We are confident that his expertise in operating and managing a wide swath of treatment centers will bring a fresh perspective and allow ReVIDA to continue to support our patients as they reclaim their lives from opioid use disorder.”
