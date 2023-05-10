Vaught sentencing

Nurses gathered for RaDonda Vaught's sentencing in March 2022. 

 Photo: Matt Masters

Nearly one year after her sentencing, former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse RaDonda Vaught appeared in Davidson County Chancery Court Tuesday asking a judge to overturn a Tennessee Board of Nursing decision that revoked her nursing license in 2021, Main Street Nashville reported

Vaught

RaDonda Vaught in 2019. 

Vaught told reporters Tuesday that she did not intend to return to nursing, however, she felt some of the processes leading up to her 2022 criminal trial were improper.

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.