Quorum Health has appointed Stuart McLean its new interim CEO. The Brentwood-based acute care hospital operator’s current CEO, Dan Slipkovich, is leaving the role for retirement, according to a press release.
McLean most recently worked with New York City-based accounting firm Alvarez and Marsal’s health care industry group, and he has worked in health care executive roles including at Temple University Health System and Northwell Health in the past.
"Stu's track record in developing large-scale operational initiatives and managing enterprise growth make him a natural selection to help lead Quorum at this time," said Catherine Klema, board chair at Quorum parent company Quincy Health. "With Stu's expertise and leadership, along with the continued support of the executive leadership team, Quorum Health is well positioned to achieve our mission of improving health in the communities we serve and our vision to build sustainable health care organizations.
McLean will begin his new position on May 2. Slipkovich had served as CEO of the company since June, and on an interim basis before that since September 2020.
Quorum also appointed a new CFO, Chris Harrison, earlier this month.
Two years ago, the company experienced a steep drop in value and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In June, Quorum sold its consulting arm to focus on expanding its hospital system.
