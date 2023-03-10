The Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center is looking to serve more Nashvillians in its 55th year.
The neighborhood ambulatory care center has capacity to take care of more patients, CEO Katina Beard told the Post. The organization offers primary care, OB/GYN, pharmacy and dental services, among other health offerings. It also offers assistance with housing and insurance navigation and a food bank for patients who may need it. The goal is to serve 23,000 patients this year, up from 16,000 last year — increasing the patient load by 20 percent.
On March 30, the clinic is set to hold a breakfast to honor Dr. Matthew Walker, who started the clinic in 1968. He was a chair of the department of surgery at Meharry Medical College and at the time of his death, Dr. Walker had reportedly trained more than half of the Black surgeons in the United States.
The year ahead is set to be a big one for the organization. In addition to expanding capacity, the center will also introduce its health care workforce training program and is eyeing a new location for its Smyrna branch to accommodate high demand.
Beard sat down with the Post to discuss the future of Matthew Walker.
In the sprawling health care landscape of Nashville, what sets Matthew Walker apart?
Our health center is specifically designed to meet the needs of adults in the community that are uninsured or under-insured, living at or below poverty. Our system is designed to make sure that people can receive timely, accessible, affordable health care, regardless of their insurance status.
Ability to pay is not a barrier for obtaining care from Matthew Walker, but transportation or just distrust of the health care system still comes into play. How do you mitigate those?
It goes back to increasing our capacity, reaching out to people, getting them comfortable with coming in, and following up on people that have not been to us in a couple of years to make sure that they are still connected to a health care provider. We do have to address issues like transportation and making sure people get a bus pass, or if we have to work with WeGo or other transportation providers, we are able to work in that space.
We often get calls from people around housing and utilities. Our social workers work really closely with other partners in the community to connect our patients with those resources. We have a food pantry here because we know that we have people that are food insecure. We have a pharmacy here and initially our pharmacy was inside our building because we didn't have pharmacies nearby or that would offer drugs at a reasonable rate. Now at the pharmacy we still dispense drugs, but we're also here to provide education, because that's such a strong issue around health and achieving health outcomes.
Nashville General Hospital is expanding to North Nashville with its Bordeaux clinic this year. Do you see access to health care resources improving in North Nashville over time? What do you think still needs to be done?
What we need is access to open beyond the primary care setting and for specialists — for the cardiologist, the nephrologist, those people to be able to increase access for people who are uninsured or even receiving TennCare. I think with the hospital [adding a location] they will enhance access, but the capacity in Nashville to increase access for specialty care for uninsured and take care of patients will continue to need to be dealt with.
What are some other things you see in Matthew Walker’s future?
We have a very strong oral health program. … [We are]continuing our efforts to do dental outreach, possibly through a dental mobile unit to reach some of the other counties or even communities in Nashville that are needing access to oral health.
We definitely want to increase our small business partnerships to be able to provide resources to their employees so that they can have a healthy staff and team. We're definitely looking at expanding some of our academic partnerships with the academic institutions, not just for clinical services, but some of our non-clinical services so that we can be sure that Matthew Walker has a robust workforce in all areas.
How is Matthew Walker mitigating workforce issues permeating the health care field at this time?
We just launched our health care training program. There's no training program for individuals that are not coming through an academic institution for entry level positions, front desk operators [electronic health record]-related fields. Those are positions that really give individuals an entree into health care careers.
While it's not going to just save the day completely, it is a win-win for us, so we have an opportunity to train and hire, but we're also uplifting individuals in the community to learn a new skill that could lead to improved employment, employability and economic standing.