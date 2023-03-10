The Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center is looking to serve more Nashvillians in its 55th year. 

The neighborhood ambulatory care center has capacity to take care of more patients, CEO Katina Beard told the Post. The organization offers primary care, OB/GYN, pharmacy and dental services, among other health offerings. It also offers assistance with housing and insurance navigation and a food bank for patients who may need it. The goal is to serve 23,000 patients this year, up from 16,000 last year — increasing the patient load by 20 percent. 

