Dr. Sam Chang, chief of urologic oncology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, has a lot of experience in big organ removal surgeries. A new clinical trial he is working on could help prevent that, for those with bladder cancer.
Bladder cancer is the fourth most common cancer in men and the eighth most common cancer in women in the United States. It is considered the most expensive to treat, because it can take many recurring appointments for surveillance and treatments, Chang said. He added that bladder cancer is a bit more prevalent in Tennessee than some other states because there is a higher incidence of smoking, which is a big risk factor.
Chang told the Nashville Post about a clinical trial on a drug called Quilt 3.032 for bladder cancer treatment.
What is the goal of the clinical trial you’re working on?
Even though the majority of people don't have aggressive bladder cancer, those that go untreated do get worse, [the cancer] can start growing and spreading and a significant proportion of those patients can eventually pass away if not treated.
To treat that, a lot of times they have to have big operations, bladder removal, heavy radiation, those types of things. If we can prevent tumors from getting that advanced, we make a big difference in patients' lives.
This [clinical trial] is putting a unique medicine into the bladder to help treat bladder cancer and save people's bladders. Why it's exciting is that the FDA has approved, in the past probably four decades, only two treatments for bladder cancer that fit this realm. One is a chemotherapy medicine in the bladder [and] one is an immunotherapy in the vein. The problem is they're not good. They don't work very well. Their success rate is very, very low. This is a kind of immunotherapy that amps up the patient's immune system, but actually now the body will recognize cancer cells and fight the cancer.
What are some of the results you’re seeing?
The results of this trial are striking because the side effect profile is so good, with very few symptoms. The success rate, [...] we're talking greater than 50 percent, greater than 70 percent, whereas in the past, we're looking at 10-percent differences, 15-percent differences. It's a big step forward.
Patients who were on trial, more than 95 percent were able to avoid having that big operation, having to have the bladder removed, and this was after years and years. That's a big change for patients who have been told your recommended treatment is actually bladder removal.
How is this medicine taken?
You actually put what's called a catheter small tube into the bladder and put medicine in. It does require invasiveness, but by putting the medicine in the bladder then you avoid a lot of the side effects from giving something through the vein. You get a local effect. You don't have to worry about it affecting your liver, your pancreas or your thyroid or your lungs or your colon.
How many more steps are there before it becomes FDA approved?
The next step is basically a presentation to the FDA regarding the results of the medication and then up to them for approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.