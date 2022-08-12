.miller

Dr. Robert Miller

Veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances while deployed will no longer have the burden of proof that the exposure caused a health condition. The Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, otherwise known as the PACT Act, expands health coverage for veterans to the tune of $280 billion.

The bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden Wednesday, was cause for celebration for Dr. Robert Miller, professor of allergy, pulmonary and critical care medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He started studying the effects of burn pits on the lungs of recently deployed veterans at Fort Campbell 18 years ago and has advocated for their treatment since.

IrwinV
IrwinV

Kudos to Dr. Miller for his work over the years in support of our veterans.

