Veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances while deployed will no longer have the burden of proof that the exposure caused a health condition. The Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, otherwise known as the PACT Act, expands health coverage for veterans to the tune of $280 billion.
The bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden Wednesday, was cause for celebration for Dr. Robert Miller, professor of allergy, pulmonary and critical care medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He started studying the effects of burn pits on the lungs of recently deployed veterans at Fort Campbell 18 years ago and has advocated for their treatment since.
Miller’s work started in 2004, when soldiers who had returned from Iraq were seeing unexplained shortness of breath, and he was called in to help. Over the years, Miller saw 300 soldiers and performed 100 lung biopsies on more difficult-to-diagnose cases, seeing lung abnormalities in every single case. Miller spoke with the Nashville Post about his role in what would one day become the PACT Act.
What was the extent of exposure for the veterans you treated?
The initial patients had been exposed to a large sulfur mine fire, which was close to where Fort Campbell people had been deployed. Over time, we started seeing people who had the same symptoms, the same presentation, who had had only the usual exposures.
The exposure that has received the most press has been exposure to burn pits, which is the open air burning of solid waste. There the [Department of Defense] with contractors set up these very, very large fields of burning, some of them as big as 10 acres, and they would burn 24 hours a day and they would feed the fires with jet fuels. That's been kind of the big issue among exposures. Our feeling is that that's certainly a notable exposure, but there are other exposures associated with deployment, including the dust that's associated with the arid environment, things like diesel exhaust, battlefields, smoke, IED explosions.
What are the treatments for these toxic inhalation-related conditions?
There really isn't any treatment. Sometimes you can offer a partial relief in symptoms with asthma treatment, like inhalers, but there really isn't any good treatment. The good news is that this doesn't appear to be a progressive process.
What should a veteran do if they think they may have been affected by constrictive bronchiolitis or another related condition?
I think that it would be good to get an evaluation. It’s one of those diseases that most people don't think about. We think about it in this setting, because we have experience with it, but if I have somebody who comes to my clinic who is just out of the community with unexplained shortness of breath, I don't send them for a lung biopsy.
But if we see someone who has been deployed and has the symptoms we have the ability to say, you're at high risk for having this deployment-related lung injury or constrictive bronchiolitis. Hopefully with this PACT Act, the entire VA system will be more aware of these people and do a better job than they have done in the past in assessing them.
What was your reaction when the PACT Act passed?
It's been something that I've been involved with for several years and several of my patients have really been the ones that have pushed this thing in an aggressive way. I was absolutely thrilled that this came to fruition.
The thing about this act is that it takes the burden of proof off of the veteran. This piece of legislation is named for a service member, Heath Robinson. … Robinson died of lung cancer at the age of 39 having been a lifetime nonsmoker. And the response to that is, well, we don't really know whether your lung cancer was related to your exposure to all of these toxins. It's really hard to prove. That's been the historic attitude for the issues that we describe this constrictive bronchiolitis and other respiratory disorders.
That's the kind of thing that left the burden of proof on the veteran. And this says no, if you have this disorder we're going to presume that is related to deployment.
What do you think caused a change to where an act like this could get passed when there was so much doubt before?
I think there were probably three things. One is the veterans that were affected didn't let up. They knew what they were experiencing and they knew what they had been exposed to. Two, the administration changed and President Biden in particular had a son who died of a brain tumor following his deployment. He personally felt that you couldn't put the burden of proof on service members. Then the third thing was the comedian Jon Stewart. Jon Stewart successfully advocated for benefits for 9/11 rescue workers, and when he learned about this issue, he took it on as well. He used his commitment to veterans and his platform to advocate in a very strong way. I don't have any doubt that Jon Stewart accelerated the timeline of when this occurred. Agent Orange took 45 years. I've been working on this for 18 years. But I would be willing to say that Jon Stewart got it accomplished in three.
We promised three-and-a-half million people who were deployed that we would take care of them when they got home. This honors that promise.
Kudos to Dr. Miller for his work over the years in support of our veterans.
