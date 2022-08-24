Kathryn Lindley

The new Vanderbilt University Medical Center Women’s Heart Center is an effort to connect the dots between cardiovascular care and reproductive care for women. Dr. Kathryn Lindley will serve as the first director of the center, which is set to open in September out of Vanderbilt Health 100 Oaks.  

The center will strengthen collaboration between cardiology and other specialties including obstetrics and gynecology, maternal medicine, psychiatry and nutrition, Lindley said. It will also use telehealth to improve care in rural areas. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.

