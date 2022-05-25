Nearly all hospitals are using electronic health records rather than paper records — a shift that’s happened largely in the past 15 or so years. While the information is collected and stored, hospitals struggle to communicate with one another and rarely is the health data available to the patients themselves.
Two local companies and a local nonprofit are looking to put patient data to work, making it more clear and shareable, with the ultimate goal of preventing patient deaths.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT published the Trusted Exchange Framework, Common Agreement. The goal of this framework is to establish nonbinding guidelines for interoperability among health industry providers.
It seeks applicants to become Qualified Health Information Networks, which will connect to one another for health information exchange. Part of this process is accelerating the adoption of Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource, a standardized form of data.
New on the health care data scene is Briya, a Nashville Entrepreneur Center Project Healthcare startup. The Tel Aviv-founded company founded by cybersecurity specialists recently established its U.S. headquarters in Nashville. Using FHIR, Briya seeks to make health care data accessible for research and development for various fields, including clinical research.
A key part of the model is that it makes the data in electronic health records anonymous so it can be shared without risk. Instead of potentially easy-to-hack data “lakes” (a centralized data repository), the company funnels the data directly to the client and uses blockchain technology for added security. This gets the data to researchers to review demographics of those diagnosed with diseases, or even just symptoms, so they can draw common threads and figure out if treatments are effective. It’s all in an effort to improve what’s called “time to medicine,” said Pam Holt, U.S. general manager for the company.
“Every time we're slowing down clinical discovery, clinical innovation, development of treatments, what happens is there are patients who are suffering because we don't have an answer,” Holt said. “We believe that we can deliver better care to patients by delivering better data to researchers, better data to physicians and clinicians who deliver care because we're providing better insight.”
While Briya is working on communication between systems, Experian Health focuses within a hospital system. The Nashville-based company says it works with 63 percent of all hospitals nationwide, helping “clean up” data, deleting duplicate records and preparing it to be presented to the individual in a way that’s complete and logical, said Tom Cox, president of Experian Health.
In the cleaning of data, the company uses Application Programming Interfaces, of which FHIR is one type. To get the data in patients’ hands, the company implements authentication requirements. Experian Health also offers online appointment booking and registration, helps providers submit claims to insurance and helps them collect payment from patients.
It’s a benefit to health and safety to have health records clear and accessible to providers and patients, Cox said.
“I want the right people to know as much as they can about me,” Cox said. “I want an accurate record of my health care that I can have access to and the people that are taking care of me can have access to. That's why the accurate information and then the appropriate security around access to that information are so important. That's how you're going to receive optimal care is by having as robust of a patient record as you can.”
The Center for Medical Interoperability, a Nashville-based nonprofit, would like to see health care systems move the way of financial institutions, which agree on how to exchange money, or phones, which can communicate no matter the cell carrier. Through a centralized lab, the organization brings together industry leaders advocating for collaboration when it comes to medical data, including legislation like TEFCA.
More specifically, C4MI’s goals include hospitals being able to transfer patient data, patients being able to access their own medical data and medical equipment from different vendors being able to share data. When each system has no way to communicate with another, it leads to poor health outcomes, said Ed Cantwell, CEO of the organization.
“Almost everything in a hospital is proprietary, which means the industry doesn't have the benefit of an ‘internet of things’ like platform where data really becomes the currency of innovation,” Cantwell said, “and who suffers the most is the average patient.”
