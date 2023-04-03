Through mentorship, networking opportunities and distributing resumes of professionals of color, local membership organization The Table wants to make Nashville the model city for equity and inclusiveness.
It’s a second job for co-founders Lee Molette, founder and CEO of Frank Stanton Developers, and Kate Wood, founder of Illuminate Coaching and former publisher of Nashville Business Journal.
The organization has grown quickly, now at 245 members and 16 company sponsors since it was founded in October 2020. The majority of members have come through referrals, Molette said.
“Our big work is what our individual members do once they meet each other,” Molette said.
Here are three takeaways from the Post’s conversation with the founders.
Companies often talk about wanting to improve diversity, equity and inclusion, but The Table helps them move to action.
“We always say we don't want to have a whole lot of coffee, but we do want a lot of champagne to celebrate deals being done,” Molette said, referencing a desire to focus on action over talk.
It’s almost like a matchmaking service, Wood added. Action takes the form of mentoring, making introductions, arranging internships, hosting membership meetings and sharing best practices.
It’s important to make moves, but not over-promise, Molette said.
“Whether it's hiring a board position, entering a contract, a mentor relationship, a sponsorship relationship — whatever it is that you're working towards — we want you to get there and not keep thinking about it and thinking about it,” Molette said. “People are tired of that. People of color, we go through that a lot. We've gotten strung along by company after company, person after person.”
It’s no longer an excuse for companies to say, “I don’t know any good candidates of color.”
The Table’s newest initiative is sending bios of people of color to area CEOs for paid board positions. They have already received a positive response and plan to continue it on a regular basis. Companies can come to them directly when looking to fill positions, too. The Table provides an opportunity for people to meet that may have never met before, Molette said.
“We’ll go to Table members first, then expand if needed,” Molette said. “Look for bottlenecks in the hiring and onboarding process. It’s important that people at the top are involved. Sometimes it’s messaging — to let people know they’re serious about having diversity in the company. Cast a bigger net — more schools, more parts of the city, country.”
It’s common for companies to have turnover with employees of color, which indicates a flaw in the culture of the organization.
"I would say when you're just doing it for presentation and eye candy, people feel the disingenuousness of that when they come to work for you,” Molette said. “They're not going to stay long.”
Often companies who have DEI training do it to check a box, but don’t want to change things, Molette said.
“I think that companies need to look introspectively and have real conversations with their employees or past employees,” Molette said. “Bring in people that will keep it real with you and once you find out [what needs to change] don’t try to justify it, try to correct it.”
He continued: “One of the things I tell people a lot of times is nobody wants to be the only one. So if you're just hiring one person, you need to plan to have two or three people of color there. That’s not a badge of honor any more. You want to have other people who have some of the similar experiences that you’ve had.”