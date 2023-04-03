The table, lee and Kate

The Table co-founders Kate Wood and Lee Molette 

Through mentorship, networking opportunities and distributing resumes of professionals of color, local membership organization The Table wants to make Nashville the model city for equity and inclusiveness. 

It’s a second job for co-founders Lee Molette, founder and CEO of Frank Stanton Developers, and Kate Wood, founder of Illuminate Coaching and former publisher of Nashville Business Journal

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.