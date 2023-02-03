Panelists including Leslie Mosier, Vanderbilt University Medical Center clinical gynecologist Ted Anderson, HerMD founder Somi Javaid and filmmaker Shannon Cohn speak at the Nashville premiere of endometriosis documentary Below the Belt.
It took years for Leslie Mosier to be diagnosed with endometriosis. Since she was a teen, every time her period came, she was doubled over in pain, throwing up, unable to walk and forced to cancel plans. At 20, she started to pursue medical help. Oxytocin did not help. Birth control had no effect. Mosier tried natural treatments like acupuncture and herbal medicine to no avail. At 26, she was finally diagnosed.
“When I went to OB/GYNs, urgent care or the ER, it was just, you get a pamphlet and your options are to have a baby and get pregnant or to take birth control,” Mosier said. “It left me and so many other thousands of women searching for answers.”
Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause pain and infertility. Endometriosis affects roughly one-in-10 women globally, according to the World Health Organization. Mosier’s case is not unusual — it takes between four and 11 years to diagnose, according to studies.
Vanderbilt alumna Shannon Cohn has made two documentaries about the condition: Endo What? in 2016 and Below the Belt, which had its Nashville premiere last week.
Mosier, who manages the popular Doug the Pug Instagram account, was not getting answers from her doctors locally, so she turned to the internet for more information — including from women who were featured in the documentaries. They recommended she read Beating Endo: How to Reclaim Your Life from Endometriosis by Iris Orbuch, a California specialist who would later perform Mosier’s surgery.
Beyond medications, there are two major surgeries used to treat more severe cases of endometriosis: ablation, which burns off the tissue, and excision, which surgically removes the extra tissue. After an unsuccessful ablation surgery, Mosier opted for excision, which is favored because it allows for tissue to be tested to ensure all of the endometriosis is removed. She also chose to fly to California to get the surgery.
Ted Anderson, vice chair of clinical gynecology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said delays in diagnosis and scarcity of doctors who provide endometriosis surgeries nationally is an education issue. He said the majority of people who become OB/GYNs intend to deliver babies — focusing on the obstetrics side — and fewer go into the field with the intention of focusing on the gynecological side and operating on patients. Because OB/GYNs handle so many different patient needs, there is often a supply and demand issue for gynecological services. Doctors who want to focus on surgeries like those that treat endometriosis undergo further training after residency because there is not enough time during a residency to master them, Anderson said
Anderson said endometriosis is challenging to diagnose because symptoms are often attributed to typical period pains, and imaging such as ultrasounds and CT scans do not show any anatomic abnormalities. The only way to tell for sure is through a surgical procedure.
“We really need to fit that in our mind, and then when a patient comes in with a painful period or pain outside of [menstruation] we should make endometriosis one of our primary options, rather than ruling out everything else first,” he said.
High demand for gynecological services outside of obstetrics is evident at a new local clinic, HerMD. The Cincinnati-based company’s Franklin location opened in mid-December to a waitlist of 500. Somi Javaid, founder and chief medical officer of HerMD, lengthened appointment times to 45 minutes or more per patient to leave more time for them to describe their symptoms.
“There is profound gender bias in health care, so women's pain is often dismissed,” Javaid said.
In addition, Javaid said families can “normalize the abnormal” when it comes to endometriosis, fibroids and other gynecological conditions — telling daughters it is normal for women in the family to bleed excessively or miss school or work because of their periods.
“Time is so precious with this disease because it is progressive,” Javaid said. “That's why this delay in diagnosis has to change because if you intervene earlier, it is so much better for the patient. Not only for control of symptoms, but when you're talking about fertility, it's so much better. The earlier it's found, the better the outcome for the patient, not to mention their quality of life.”