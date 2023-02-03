Below the Belt

Panelists including Leslie Mosier, Vanderbilt University Medical Center clinical gynecologist Ted Anderson, HerMD founder Somi Javaid and filmmaker Shannon Cohn speak at the Nashville premiere of endometriosis documentary Below the Belt.

It took years for Leslie Mosier to be diagnosed with endometriosis. Since she was a teen, every time her period came, she was doubled over in pain, throwing up, unable to walk and forced to cancel plans. At 20, she started to pursue medical help. Oxytocin did not help. Birth control had no effect. Mosier tried natural treatments like acupuncture and herbal medicine to no avail. At 26, she was finally diagnosed.    

“When I went to OB/GYNs, urgent care or the ER, it was just, you get a pamphlet and your options are to have a baby and get pregnant or to take birth control,” Mosier said. “It left me and so many other thousands of women searching for answers.”

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.