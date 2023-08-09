American Medical Response will lay off 72 employees and close its Davidson County operations. The Colorado-based private ambulance company will cease operations at its 2321 Grandview Ave. location on Oct. 2, according to a notice filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The company provides life support transports for those who require continuous medical supervision, as well as bariatric ambulance transportation services and special event staffing. AMR also has offices in Paris, Murfreesboro and Lebanon, Tenn.
This move will not affect Nashville’s 911 transport, Nashville Fire Department spokesperson Joseph Pleasant told the Post.
“AMR is a private ambulance service here,” he said. “They do not make emergency transports. Our Nashville Fire Department EMS Division is the primary emergency response service for Metro Nashville Davidson County.”
It is part of a string of closures for the company. The company shuttered its Akron, Ohio, operation, which had 50 employees, in June, citing reduced demand for non-emergency transports, inflation and low government reimbursement, among other factors. In Akron, AMR ambulances helped transport some of the city’s 911 calls.
AMR did not respond to a request for comment.