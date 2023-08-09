American Medical Response will lay off 72 employees and close its Davidson County operations. The Colorado-based private ambulance company will cease operations at its 2321 Grandview Ave. location on Oct. 2, according to a notice filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. 

The company provides life support transports for those who require continuous medical supervision, as well as bariatric ambulance transportation services and special event staffing. AMR also has offices in Paris, Murfreesboro and Lebanon, Tenn. 