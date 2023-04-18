MTSU Physician Assistant program

There’s always next year for physician assistants. The Tennessee Academy of Physician Assistants has been pushing for what they call a modernization of the PA Practice Act for three years now, and this legislative session the effort failed again. While there have been a few minor updates, the law hasn’t changed much since 1999. 

In Tennessee, physician assistants are required to have a collaborating physician associated with their license. The physician has to review 20 percent of the PA’s cases per month. This year’s bill (SB1170/HB1457) would have allowed collaborating physicians to become optional after a PA has practiced for three years, but the effort was rolled to next year. 

