There’s always next year for physician assistants. The Tennessee Academy of Physician Assistants has been pushing for what they call a modernization of the PA Practice Act for three years now, and this legislative session the effort failed again. While there have been a few minor updates, the law hasn’t changed much since 1999.
In Tennessee, physician assistants are required to have a collaborating physician associated with their license. The physician has to review 20 percent of the PA’s cases per month. This year’s bill (SB1170/HB1457) would have allowed collaborating physicians to become optional after a PA has practiced for three years, but the effort was rolled to next year.
In a March 23 Senate Commerce and Labor Committee, Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) said a working group that studied the “extremely complicated” issue of PA practice laws could not come to an agreement.
“We didn’t reach a solution, and I really feel like we had more work to do,” she said. “This is a little premature because it’s still an ongoing issue.”
The collaborating physician requirement can become an issue especially in rural areas, said TAPA executive director Katherine Moffat. Some counties in the state have very few practicing physicians that could provide oversight in a clinic started by a PA. She told the Post that the collaborating physicians also do not help with medical decisions in the moment, and the process poses an administrative burden.
“PAs don't practice by themselves any more so than other health care entities,” Moffat said. “This idea that collaboration will somehow go away if this licensing tie is removed is not true, because true collaboration happens at the practice level.”
The physician assistant field is a relatively small one — with around 3,000 in the state. In 2021, TAPA’s efforts led to the creation of an independent board for the profession. (It was previously housed under the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners.)
“There are some legislators who have never encountered a PA [and] are not familiar with how PAs are trained, how they practice,” Moffat said. “Oftentimes, when they're not familiar, they tend to be resistant to the changes that we're proposing.”
Tennessee is home to 12 PA programs. Middle Tennessee State University will enroll its second class of 30 students for its 27-month program at the end of this month, and Meharry Medical College launched its own program with 25 students earlier this year. Marie Patterson, director of the program at MTSU, said part of its mission is to increase access to care in underserved and rural areas in Tennessee, especially as one of the only two state schools with a program. Patterson and Moffat expressed concern that without more flexibility in physician collaboration, PAs will choose to practice elsewhere.
“The issue is if other states have modernized their PA Practice Act, and we have not, we're losing PAs,” Patterson said.
Moffat added: “We do see a lot of the graduates from our programs in the state of Tennessee leave the state and not stay. We feel like with a better, more attractive Practice Act that more of those graduates will stay and more experienced PAs will choose to move into the state practice.”
The American Academy of PAs outlines six policies to make a modern PA Practice Act. North Carolina has all six. Rather than a statewide policy, North Carolina allows practices to determine co-signing rules as well as adapt supervision requirements — both policies Tennessee does not allow under the current state practice act.
Tennessee Hospital Association health workforce projections show that the demand for PAs is outpacing supply in 2023 by about 500 professionals. The data also predicts that more than 1,000 people will join the field by 2035, which would exceed demand slightly.
Patterson said the profession is set apart because a PA is the only clinician that does not have to choose a specialty, providing flexibility in the work environment and the ability to change areas of focus without further education.
“It's not just our program: The demand for PA schools all across the country is very much the same,” she said. “It’s a very very high demand so every single program in the country has way more applicants than they have spots for.”