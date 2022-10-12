On her visit to Nashville Wednesday, First Lady Jill Biden went to St. James Missionary Baptist Church in North Nashville to visit a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic there.
Pastor George T. Brooks said that the congregation had offered vaccines in its space at least once a week since March 2021, in partnership with Metro Public Health Department.
“The church is so behind all good things,” Biden said at the event.
In Davidson County, 35,000 people have gotten the bivalent shot thus far, according to MPHD Medical Director Gill Wright. Wright added that the number of vaccines is often under-counted and that the department is encountering more vaccination fatigue than vaccine hesitancy.
After the vaccine event, Biden attended a private Democratic National Committee fundraiser at a home in the Hillsboro-West End neighborhood. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jason Martin and state Sen. Heidi Campbell, the Democratic nominee in the 5th Congressional District, were among the attendees. She was scheduled to fly to Milwaukee for two engagements centered on education. Biden came to Nashville last June for another vaccination event with Brad Paisley.
“It’s so important that we keep all Americans healthy,” Biden said.