On her visit to Nashville Wednesday, First Lady Jill Biden went to St. James Missionary Baptist Church in North Nashville to visit a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic there.  

Biden encouraged the roughly 100 in attendance to stay updated on their COVID-19 vaccinations, including the most recent bivalent vaccine, designed to protect against the Omicron variant. The new formula was approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in early September. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.