Charter Healthcare Group, the West Coast-based post-acute provider platform of Pharos Capital Group, has named Anna-Gene O'Neal its chief operating officer.
According to a release, the position is new to Charter.
O’Neal previously served as CEO of Alive Hospice, president of the hospice service line at HCA Healthcare and division president for Brookdale Healthcare Services. A Vanderbilt alumna, she most recently worked as an independent health care consultant.
Pharos Capital Group is a health care capital fund co-headquartered in Dallas and Nashville. Though Charter is based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, O’Neal will be based in Nashville in her new role.
Charter Healthcare Group offers facilities in 10 U.S. states, with none in Tennessee.
"We are excited to build out Charter's management team with seasoned industry executives who have strong experience in home health and end-of life services and who have also proven adept at growing companies,” Anna Kovalkova, partner at Pharos Capita, said in the release.
In addition, Charter has announced Cheryl Lovell will now serve as CEO. She is based in Phoenix.
