August Bioservices, a locally based pharmaceutical manufacturing and support services company, announced Thursday it raised $65 million in Series B funding.
In May 2021, the company closed a $23.6 million Series A extension round. The most recent funding was led by Oak HC/FT (Healthcare and FinTech) with participation from Polaris Partners, with the latter taking the lead on the Series A funding.
The new funds will be used to expand capacity, including adding an additional sterile injectable filling suite to support high-speed liquid vial filling for large batches, a release noted.
“This funding will enable August Bio to serve larger scale biopharmaceutical customers from our Nashville facility and to more significantly meet our customers’ growing demand for sterile manufacturing,” said Jenn Adams, CEO of August Bio. “Ultimately, we will be better resourced to deliver critical medications to patients who need them.”
In 2020, the company announced a plan to hire 180 people in the following five years as part of a $64.7 million expansion to add existing services at their home office on Elm Hill Pike and to build a second production facility.
Two months ago, August completed the first stage of the expansion by renovating a commercial facility. The second phase will include the addition of a production facility, as reported by Nashville Business Journal. The company looks to reach a staff of 150 total by the end of the year, and 240 by 2025.