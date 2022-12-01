August Bioservices, a locally based pharmaceutical manufacturing and support services company, announced Thursday it raised $65 million in Series B funding. 

In May 2021, the company closed a $23.6 million Series A extension round. The most recent funding was led by Oak HC/FT (Healthcare and FinTech) with participation from Polaris Partners, with the latter taking the lead on the Series A funding. 

Pharma manufacturing firm lands VC, new leaders

Jenn Adams

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.