Permobil, a rehabilitation technology company that has its North and South American headquarters in Lebanon, has announced it intends to invest $15.5 million to expand its manufacturing operations.
According to a release, the expansion should yield 70 jobs during the next five years as the company adds 70,000 square feet to its existing Lebanon location. The facility has been operational since 2000.
A Swedish company, Permobil was founded 55 years ago and has 1,600 employees worldwide. It acquired an Italian wheelchair manufacturer last summer.
Permobil manufactures products to serve those with physical disabilities, including manual and power wheelchairs, seating and positioning products, and what it bills as the first standing power wheelchair.
“The contributions of our Permobil team are what enable us to enhance the lives of individuals living with disabilities, and we are excited about our expansion and the new jobs we are bringing to Wilson County,” Chuck Witkowski, president of Permobil Americas, said in the release. "Investing more in our people, our facilities, and in Middle Tennessee benefits our employees, our busines, and the local economy.”
Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said in the release TNECD has supported nearly 20 economic development projects in Wilson County resulting in more than 5,500 job commitments and approximately $1 billion in capital investment during the past five years.
The release does not include any incentives the state may be providing Permobil.
