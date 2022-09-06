Ardent deal

Farhan Malik (L) and Sam Zell. 

A United Arab Emirates-based health care provider has entered into an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Nashville-based acute care hospital operator Ardent Health Services. 

The deal between Pure Health, an Alpha Dhabi Holding subsidiary touted as the largest integrated health care platform of the United Arab Emirates, and Ardent majority owner Equity Group Investments is worth $500 million, according to a release. 

