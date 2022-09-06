A United Arab Emirates-based health care provider has entered into an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Nashville-based acute care hospital operator Ardent Health Services.
The deal between Pure Health, an Alpha Dhabi Holding subsidiary touted as the largest integrated health care platform of the United Arab Emirates, and Ardent majority owner Equity Group Investments is worth $500 million, according to a release.
“One of EGI’s strengths is partnering with like-minded individuals with the experience and passion for how we approach investment opportunities,” said Sam Zell, the billionaire founder and chairman of Chicago-based EGI. “We look forward to developing a productive relationship with Pure Health as they continue to explore the various dynamics of the U.S. health care system,”
As part of its investment, Pure Health will receive board observer rights, though will not have a seat on Ardent’s board of directors. The deal does not include plans for collaboration in delivering care or expanding Ardent to more locations, according to the press release.
“This is an exciting opportunity for Pure Health, as we continue to build relationships with leading U.S. healthcare providers to leverage the highest standards and best clinical practices to provide an unrivaled healthcare experience for patients in the UAE,” said Farhan Malik, CEO of Pure Health.
Ardent operates 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care across six states, according to the release. Pure Health operates more than 25 hospitals and more than 100 clinics, and in addition offers health insurance, diagnostics services and medical supplies while running more than 150 laboratories.
