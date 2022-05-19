In 2021, the United States saw more drug overdoses than in any year on record, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nearly 108,000 people died of drug overdoses in 2021, and that number surged during the pandemic — up 30 percent from 2019 to 2020 and 15 percent from 2020 to 2021. Two-thirds of the overdose deaths in 2021 involved fentanyl or another synthetic opioid, according to the data.
Legislation passed in the recently concluded session of the Tennessee General Assembly and waiting on Gov. Bill Lee’s signature requires opioid prescribers also to offer a prescription for naloxone, which can reverse opioid overdoses. The Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services’ Regional Overdose Prevention Specialists program distributes naloxone and offers training to groups and individuals on using it. Since the organization started in 2017, they’ve distributed 300,000 units of naloxone, which were estimated to have saved 44,000 lives.
Matthew Parriott, spokesperson for the department, said ROPS has started distributing Cloxxado, a double-strength opioid overdose reversal product, in the last few months, as many overdoses take more than one dose to reverse. Tennessee had the fifth-highest rate of overdose deaths in the country in 2020, with 3,034 deaths.
“From 2019 to 2020, the overdose death total in Tennessee jumped by 45 percent,” Parriott said. “That wasn't because of people going to Walgreens and getting [OxyContin]. That was because of people who are buying fentanyl-laced pills on the street, people who were using substances that they either knew or didn't know had fentanyl mixed in them.”
At Brentwood-based American Addiction Centers, new CEO Tom Britton was not surprised to see the jump in overdoses, and he suggested that the prevalence of Narcan prevented many more deaths. During the pandemic, the organization saw more co-occurring addiction and mental health struggles in patients, he said.
It’s also rare for insurance to pay for all of the lengthy treatment someone struggling with addiction may need, and treatment centers like those American Addiction Centers offers rarely accept Medicaid or offer indigent care, Britton said. Measures like Nnarcan and in-person treatment can at least buy time for recovery, according to Britton and Parriott.
“At some level, you have to ask the question, what's the bigger harm?” Britton said. “Is the bigger harm and risk going to treatment and maybe getting COVID — although it hasn't happened much in the U.S. because of the controls that are in place — or not going to treatment and dying from an overdose. And right now, the overdose epidemic is like it's completely unparalleled. We've never seen the growth historically we've seen right now in the number of overdose deaths.”
Parriott added, “At the end of the day, if a person isn't breathing, you can't get them to treatment. There is no hope of recovery. You can't recover from a fatality.”
