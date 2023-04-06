narcan kit

An opioid overdose reversal kit distributed by regional overdose prevention specialists

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved over-the-counter sales of Narcan in pharmacies and online. Narcan is the name-brand of naloxone, an overdose reversal nasal spray. 

Regulators hope the move will make the drug more accessible, but time will tell if it will get naloxone into the hands of those at risk and prevent overdose deaths. In a press release, the FDA noted that the availability and price of the product is determined by the manufacturer, and it may take months to make the switch from prescription to over-the-counter status. The FDA urged the manufacturer Emergent Biosolutions to make it available “as soon as possible and at an affordable rate” 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.