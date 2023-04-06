Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved over-the-counter sales of Narcan in pharmacies and online. Narcan is the name-brand of naloxone, an overdose reversal nasal spray.
Regulators hope the move will make the drug more accessible, but time will tell if it will get naloxone into the hands of those at risk and prevent overdose deaths. In a press release, the FDA noted that the availability and price of the product is determined by the manufacturer, and it may take months to make the switch from prescription to over-the-counter status. The FDA urged the manufacturer Emergent Biosolutions to make it available “as soon as possible and at an affordable rate”
In the fourth quarter of 2022, Nashville tallied 198 suspected drug overdose deaths, one of the highest figures since the Metro Public Health Department began collecting data in 2016. Emergency personnel responded to 1,395 suspected drug overdoses in the last three months of 2022, and 41 percent of those incidents required multiple doses of naloxone.
Prior to over-the-counter approval, Narcan was available through a blanket prescription in Tennessee. People could request naloxone from a pharmacist and purchase it through insurance, but there were still barriers, including availability, said Jeremy Reese, regional overdose prevention specialist for Davidson County under the state-contracted STARS program.
“The goal is that anybody could go request it and get it, but we have run across a couple of pharmacies that don't want to sell it,” Reese said.
STARS will continue to focus on training to accompany the naloxone kits they distribute, he told the Post. Outside of a STARS training, in order to obtain free naloxone in Davidson County, one must fall into one of three categories: someone who can’t afford it, someone who is an immediate risk or close to someone who is an immediate risk for overdose, or someone who receives it through a nonprofit.
“We will continue to educate, do outreach,” Reese said. “Doing all that stuff is key to our grant for the naloxone distribution component.”
The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services released a statement applauding the move to make Narcan available without a prescription. Since it was founded in 2017, the state’s regional overdose prevention specialists have distributed more than 450,000 units of naloxone statewide, accounting for more than 60,000 lives saved, according to a press release.
“What we’ve seen with our [regional overdose prevention specialists] and what we know through our community partners is that naloxone saves lives, and more naloxone in the hands of Tennesseans at risk of overdose and those who love them is a good thing,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams. “We’re excited about the interest around naloxone and reversing an overdose, and we want people to continue to lean on our ROPS for training and naloxone if needed.”
India Pungarcher, spokesperson for homelessness outreach organization Open Table Nashville, said the FDA approval comes at a tough time, as someone familiar to the organization died of an overdose over the weekend. She said the organization is excited about the decision and hopes it will include greater access and lower prices, as the blanket order is seldom used by the people they serve.
“We know that minimizing barriers to safe use supplies, like naloxone, is essential because harm reduction saves lives,” Pungarcher said. “Every single overdose death is a policy failure, but this policy change is a shift in the right direction towards improving access to this life-saving resource and reducing stigmas surrounding safe substance use.”