Nashville-based national oncology practice platform OneOncology has named Davey Daniel of Chattanooga chief medical officer.
He succeeds Lee Schwartzberg, a founding member of the platform’s clinical office who is staying on as a senior adviser.
Daniel attended Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and completed a fellowship at Duke University Medical Center. He is the vice chair of OneOncology’s advisory board for physicians.
Daniel is a lung cancer specialist who will continue practicing at Tennessee Oncology in Chattanooga, according to a release.
OneOncology’s network includes 700 providers at nearly 200 care sites.
"Dr. Daniel is a servant leader in the truest sense," OneOncology CEO Jeff Patton said in the release. "Having trained at some of the nation's most prestigious academic institutions, his passion for advancing science, delivering the highest quality patient-centered care and commitment to improving clinical outcomes make him the perfect person to accelerate OneOncology's clinical network and fuel an expansion of clinical services. Dr. Daniel's practical approach to medicine will be well received by all the physicians on the OneOncology platform."
In December, the company announced the hiring of Andy Corts as chief technology officer.
