Nashville-based health technology company OneOncology has added Andy Corts as chief technology officer.
Most recently, Corts was senior vice president for research and analytics at SignalPath, a clinical trial management software company acquired by Google parent Alphabet earlier this year. Previously, he spent a decade as chief information officer at HCA cancer institute Sarah Cannon.
"Andy brings unparalleled experience at the intersection of technology, clinical trials and value-based care," OneOncology CEO Jeff Patton said in a release. "His abilities to help oncology practices leverage digital solutions to enhance clinical trial operations as well as succeed in commercial and government value-based care programs will be tremendously valuable for our practice partners."
OneOncology provides a software platform to 700 cancer care providers representing nearly 300,000 patients, according to the company. Corts’ work at the company will include building out clinical research, value-based care, patient experience and data science efforts, according to the release.
