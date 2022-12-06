NashvilleHealth, a nonprofit focusing on health equity data, is launching a new program in an effort to mitigate health disparities experienced by Black families and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthy Pathways Nashville is funded by $50,000 each from Meharry Medical College and UnitedHealthcare.
Ten families will participate in surveys and interviews conducted by Meharry Medical College staff to identify social factors that made the pandemic difficult for them. Meharry will recommend ways to address issues such as housing, transportation and nutrition with the help of a $5,000 stipend for the family.
“It’s critical that we all recognize how environments and circumstances impact health outcomes,” said Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, Meharry Medical College president. “By working directly with families, we can better understand how these social determinants of health caused hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic and then work to overcome them in future health emergencies.”
Citing recommendations from NashvilleHealth’s COVID-19 Response Review, the program will work with faith communities including the African American Clergy Collective of Tennessee and the locally based Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship to identify the families to participate.
NashvilleHealth CEO Mark Yancy told the Post that one thing that sets this grant apart is paying families for their participation in an effort to gain trust.
“The truth of the matter is, it doesn't run without the fuel of the surveys and the data and information from these families,” Yancy said. “We do need to give them something back for that because we cannot begin to do those things — we can't form those bridges — without those families' time and involvement and transparency and vulnerability.”
NashvilleHealth was launched in 2016 by former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist and Yancy became CEO in February. The organization was tapped to participate in a panel at the White House for the launch of the Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics in April.