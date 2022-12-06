NashvilleHealth, a nonprofit focusing on health equity data, is launching a new program in an effort to mitigate health disparities experienced by Black families and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Healthy Pathways Nashville is funded by $50,000 each from Meharry Medical College and UnitedHealthcare. 

mark yancy

Nashville Health CEO Mark Yancy. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.