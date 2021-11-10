Newly launched ambulatory surgery center company Lync Health Partners has appointed longtime Southern Orthopedic Associates CEO Greg Thompson to be chief development officer.
Thompson joins the Nashville-based firm with more than 25 years of experience in health care, with the past 18 of them serving as chief executive officer of SOA, a 47-provider network of ambulatory surgery centers. Prior to that, he was the director of operations and compliance for Heartland Healthcare.
Thompson is the fourth appointment to the company’s C-Suite, joining CEO Kenny Hancock, COO Cathy Kowalski and CFO Jim Uden in leading the company. Lync launched last month via funding from MSouth Equity Partners, with plans to acquire and grow an ASC network. So far, the company has purchased Orthopedic Ambulatory Surgery Center in St. Louis, which has 15 partners offering comprehensive musculoskeletal surgical sub-specialties, according to a press release.
“Greg brings a track record of strong leadership, physician partnerships and deep industry knowledge in musculoskeletal services,” Hancock said in the release. “He is a proven leader in innovation and growth, and we are honored to have him join our leadership team to pursue the tremendous opportunities we see in the ASC sector.”
