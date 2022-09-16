As Danielle Rutherford gets her company up and running, she’s looking for seniors — both to give and receive care in the home. 

Seniors Helping Seniors

Danielle Rutherford 

After spending more than 20 years as a social worker focused on helping seniors, Rutherford is bringing her own franchise of Seniors Helping Seniors to Middle Tennessee. 

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.