As Danielle Rutherford gets her company up and running, she’s looking for seniors — both to give and receive care in the home.
After spending more than 20 years as a social worker focused on helping seniors, Rutherford is bringing her own franchise of Seniors Helping Seniors to Middle Tennessee.
Seniors Helping Seniors has preferential hiring for those 65 and up. The new franchise will serve South Davidson County, Lebanon, Mt. Juliet, Antioch and all of Rutherford and Williamson counties.
Rutherford’s experience with nonprofits, managed care organizations and the area Agency on Aging and Disability (Greater Nashville Regional Council) helped her see how much people needed help to age in place, she said. People want to stay in their communities and their own homes where they feel most comfortable, she observed.
National statistics back up that claim. According to the National Council on Aging, 90 percent of seniors say they plan to remain in their homes for the next five-to-10 years. The American Health Care Association has projected 400 skilled nursing facility closures in 2022, and the home health care market is projected to grow as much as $125 billion from 2016 to 2024.
For now, Seniors Helping Seniors is self-pay but is looking to partner with the Department of Veterans Affairs and insurance companies in the future, Rutherford said.
“I was able to see that there were a lot of individuals that needed help in their home because without that help, they would be in a nursing facility,” she said. “Not anyone is really lining up to go in a facility. There's a lot of gaps of care that are out there for individuals. Through my years, I've figured out how to close those gaps and help individuals age in place safely and successfully.”
Seniors Helping Seniors, headquartered in Pennsylvania, started in 1998 and has more than 100 brand partners in 30 states. They do not offer medical care but instead offer services like preparing meals, light housekeeping, personal care, companionship, errands and transportation. Employees include retired nurses and experienced caregivers, but the model also allows for those without specific training. It’s an important social engagement for both parties, too, Rutherford said.
“They just need to really enjoy helping individuals in our community and be able to provide that care and in a good, compassionate way,” Rutherford said. “There's always a need for health care workers, period. We're always going to have individuals that need care. We're always going to have individuals that want to provide that care. It's how can we find that glue to bring them together to make sure that we're providing the care in the right capacity?”
