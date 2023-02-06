The future Nashville General Hospital would feature a separate tower for behavioral health, according to renderings the hospital shared with the Post.
The images are the latest update as the hospital continues to plan a move from its current building on Meharry Medical College’s campus to a new facility elsewhere in Nashville. Cathy Poole, spokesperson for Nashville General, said the organization is still considering various location options, though CEO Joseph Webb previously told the Post that a city-owned MetroCenter site at 720 Mainstream Drive was the first choice for a future facility.
“No site has been selected,” Poole said this week. “We are actively researching and reviewing all available Metro-owned properties that fit the criteria needed to build the new facility.”
Nashville General is requesting that the city donate a plot of land and serve as the guarantor, though the hospital is also looking for an investor to help get the building off the ground, Webb told the Post in September.
The recent images differ from previous renderings presented at a May meeting of the Hospital Authority of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County. Earlier images showed a taller structure slated for 720 Mainstream Drive.
In December, Mayor John Cooper agreed to pay $6.3 million in annual rent to Meharry for the campus the college leases to house Nashville General. The annual payments will increase annually until the lease ends in 2027.
The Hospital Authority Board has rescheduled its January meeting. It did not have a quorum on Jan. 23 or Feb. 1. This year, the board transitioned from monthly meetings to quarterly meetings, with the next meeting set for Feb. 28.