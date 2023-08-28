COVID-19 is going around once again.
After hitting a relative low in mid-June, COVID-19 virus concentration has been on the rise in Davidson County — in line with national numbers. The same is true for hospitalization rates in Tennessee. Currently, the Metro Public Health Department depends on national wastewater numbers rather than local case counts as testing and reporting is more sporadic, said MPHD spokesperson Matthew Peters.
“The vaccines were [originally] developed against the ancestral strain from Wuhan, China, in 2019,” explained Donald Alcendor, associate professor at Meharry Medical College. “Updating the vaccine was the most sensible thing to do. After all that effort to update that vaccine there was no uptake of that vaccine by the general population.”
The health department plans to put in a “much smaller” order once the vaccine is released, as it anticipates an even lower uptake than last year. With the end of the federal public health emergency in May, MPHD and others will be charging for the vaccine. Uninsured patients may have to pay up to $130 for the shot while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tries to work out a program to cover the costs. Insurance providers vary on covering the booster shot.
“They're hesitant about getting a vaccine already. You throw a $130 price on it, that can be problematic and it can be a barrier for some people, particularly those that are older on fixed incomes,” Alcendor said.
The first bivalent vaccine was formulated to address Omicron sub-variants including BA.5. The next update is slated for a mid-September release pending U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CDC approval and will address Omicron subvariant XBB. 1.5. In the time it took to make the vaccine, XBB. 1.5. has somewhat subsided to be replaced by Eris — now the most dominant strain.
“Eris clearly can increase infections in terms of people that are already vaccinated, so we're still seeing people vaccinated that are getting sick with COVID,” Alcendor said. “The idea is that when you think about what a vaccine should do for you, is to prevent you from having severe disease, hospitalizations and death. So far, the vaccines have proven effective at doing that.”
As COVID-19 protection starts to resemble the yearly flu shot routine, Alcendor said the future is multi-valent vaccines or “vaccine cocktails” that will combine protection against RSV (for which the FDA recently approved a vaccine), COVID strains and the flu each year.
For this year, it’ll be three separate shots.
“I have to sit there and explain to them two things: that their immunity is waning, and the virus continues to change,” Alcendor said of his patients. “That's why you need these boosters.”