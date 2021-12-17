The Metro Public Health Department has reported its first confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Nashville.
The department made the announcement Thursday.
According to a release, the individual had been vaccinated and received a booster dose and experienced mild symptoms without requiring hospitalization. The individual had recently returned from South Africa, where scientists were first to identify the new variant of COVID-19.
“While the news of the confirmed Omicron case is concerning, the current issue facing Nashville continues to be the Delta variant,” the department said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.