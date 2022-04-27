Apryl Childs-Potter has been named president of the Nashville Health Care Council.
She replaces Hayley Hovious, who stepped down earlier this year (read here). Her role will become effective May 16.
According to a release, Childs-Potter most recently served as chief marketing officer for the Greater Memphis Chamber, and worked to promote Memphis and Shelby County's economic assets. Prior, she worked for a brand strategy firm to create a strategic plan for the Memphis Medical District.
Childs-Potter is a Mississippi native and graduate of the University of Mississippi.
“The Board is excited to welcome Apryl into one of the most dynamic health care communities in the world, and we are confident that the Council is poised for a vibrant future under her leadership,” David Dill, chairman of the council’s board of directors and chairman and CEO of LifePoint Health, said in the release. “Given her entrepreneurial experience leading data-driven strategies, community building and alignment, and economic development, she is uniquely positioned to successfully guide the Council through this moment of rapid growth and transformation.
