A drug aimed at improving the lives of patients living with Parkinson’s disease will go to the next phase of clinical trials, thanks to a $13.5 million investment raised by Nashville’s Appello Pharmaceuticals.
The clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on nervous system disorders announced Tuesday that its lead drug, AP-472, will advance to Phase 1b clinical trials.
AP-472 was originally developed at Vanderbilt University’s Warren Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery with funding from the National Institutes of Health and the Michael J. Fox Foundation, among others.
“We look forward to the progress that will be made in the Phase 1b trial, and the impact it will have for patients who suffer from Parkinson’s disease,” Appello President and CEO Brian Laden said in a release.
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that affects dopamine production, and ultimately affects a person’s motor functions. About 1 million Americans have Parkinson’s disease, and that number is expected to grow to 1.2 million by 2030, according to Appello.
The drug targets glutamate receptor mGlu4, one of a group of receptors in the central nervous system. Ultimately, helping to activate mGlu4 could help restore a Parkinson’s patient’s ability to move.
Phase 1a studies showed promising results for the drug, according to the company.
The mainstay treatment method of Parkinson’s is dopamine replacement therapies, which can cause uncontrollable involuntary movements (called dyskinesias) and other side effects over time. AP-472 is meant to work in conjunction with the dopamine replacement therapies to give relief from symptoms and eliminate dyskinesias side effects.
The trial will be completed with approximately 20 Parkinson’s disease patients at a facility in Orlando, and results are expected in early 2023. The drug must then go through two more phases of trials before approval.
In 2018, the Post reported that then-startup Appello got $10.5 million in venture capital to begin developing its pharmaceuticals.
This round of funding included new investor Alexandria Venture Investments, along with the existing Series A investors Deerfield Management and Mountain Group Partners.
