Two Nashville companies are pitching in on CancerX, part of the White House’s Cancer Moonshot initiative.
Earlier this month, the White House announced the 91 founding members of CancerX, a private-public partnership meant to boost innovation in cancer management. (Each of the 91 founding members is paying a different rate, based on company size, to participate.) The Cancer Moonshot initiative first launched in 2016 and was relaunched in 2022.
The 2016 goal, announced by then-President Barack Obama, was to make a decade’s worth of advances in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment in five years. The 2022 relaunch goal is more specific: to cut the cancer death rate by 50 percent in the next 25 years.
CancerX’s first project will focus on using digital tools to reduce health disparities and the cost of cancer care and research. According to a press release, the program will organize members to develop toolkits, establish an accelerator cohort to be announced in fall 2023 and produce demonstration projects slated to begin in 2024. Members participated in a kickoff call Friday.
Two 2020-founded local companies focused on cancer navigation, Thyme Care and Athelo Health, will bring their knowledge to the table as CancerX founding members.
The program is volunteer work for the organizations, said Thyme Care co-founder and chief medical officer Dr. Bobby Green.
“I think the main motivation for us is to really be a part of the conversation,” he said.
Thyme Care uses a virtual care team and predictive analytics software model to help patients navigate the “information overload” a cancer diagnosis can bring, said Green. On behalf of health plans, Thyme partners with oncologists to provide wraparound care for patients.
“All of those things outside of the office, whether it's people not being able to get transportation, people getting confused about their medications, not understanding their prognosis, not knowing when to go to the emergency room versus when to call their doctor, …” said Green, who is also an oncologist. “All of these things are really bad for patient outcomes, really bad for the patient experience, and they also drive up costs.”
Managing patient logistics is not as “sexy” as treatment research, Green noted, though Thyme Care hopes to mitigate health disparities, and improve the experience for people and their families during cancer care.
“I always like to say the best drugs in the world can't help you if you can't get a ride to the office,” Green said.
Athelo Health occupies a similar space in helping patients navigate cancer, though centers around an app and zeroes in on women from underserved populations and rural areas. The organization also has a caregiver-facing app and a feature for community forums.
It’s personal for Jessica Thurmond, co-founder of Athelo Health. Her mother, a member of the Whapeton Oyate Sioux tribe, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1999 and didn’t have access to the care she needed, Thurmond said. Athelo Health will serve predominantly patients on Medicare, Medicaid and public health insurance plans.
The app tracks sleep, symptoms and side effects, and helps explain medical jargon. The tracking is important especially for women, who operate on a 30-day hormone cycle (compared to the male 24-hour cycle), causing the symptoms to ebb and flow, Thurmond said.
“We see a lot of investment going into therapeutics, which is fantastic because cancer is a chronic manageable condition for many people, but the patient experience still hasn't really improved as much as we'd like to see,” Thurmond said.
Athelo recently grew from five to 10 employees based in Nashville and remotely. The company was also a part of Meharry’s ResilienSeed program, and she hopes to take advantage of the accelerator cohort as a part of CancerX.
It will be a challenge to get covered by government health care plans, including TennCare, said Thurmond. However, there is incentive for insurance companies to implement Athelo and similar services to improve patient outcomes and patient engagement which in-turn positively affects reimbursement levels.
“Our goal is to be able to bring a unique lens specifically focusing on community care, as well as rural health care,” Thurmond said. “We wanted to make sure that their needs and interests are being met when it comes to the initiatives that the CancerX Moonshot is coming forward with.”