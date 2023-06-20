Two Nashville companies are pitching in on CancerX, part of the White House’s Cancer Moonshot initiative. 

Earlier this month, the White House announced the 91 founding members of CancerX, a private-public partnership meant to boost innovation in cancer management. (Each of the 91 founding members is paying a different rate, based on company size, to participate.) The Cancer Moonshot initiative first launched in 2016 and was relaunched in 2022.  

