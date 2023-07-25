Local HIV care and prevention nonprofit Nashville CARES is contesting the state of Tennessee’s decision not to award it Ryan White Insurance Assistance Program funding, which it had received from the state since 2001.
In December, the Tennessee Department of Health announced it would award the funds to Broward Regional Health Planning Council, a Florida-based nonprofit that offers HIV care as well as family and veteran health care assistance. Last week in Davidson County Chancery Court, CARES sued to overturn the department of health’s decision, which was later upheld by the state’s protest committee. CARES wants the state to conduct the bidding process again.
According to court documents, CARES was disqualified from the bidding process because it would use a subcontractor, pharmacy benefit manager SGRX, in administering the funds. SGRX had served as subcontractor on this program with CARES for several years. There are limits on federal contracts awarded to for-profit entities, and according to court documents, “under federal law a for-profit organization may only be a state’s subrecipient of the IAP if there is no nonprofit bidder.” CARES asserts that the federal regulations were improperly applied.
“Because CARES’s proposal was never scored, and the only other bidder was a for-profit entity, the contract was awarded to Broward without any competition,” CARES said in a court document. “No one knows if CARES had a stronger proposal in terms of quality and price because its proposal was never scored.”
It was the third attempt by the state to award this request for proposal. The 2020 RFP was ultimately canceled, because the state did not open up the request in a timely manner, according to court documents. CARES did not apply for the 2021 proposal, but SGRX did and received the funding. Broward protested, citing the regulations around for-profit recipients, leading to a followup 2022 RFP that is the subject of the litigation.
CARES stated in court documents that it did not apply for the funds in 2020 and 2021 because the organization claims it fronted $1 million in IAP premiums for program beneficiaries due to a delay in state payments early in the pandemic.
Earlier this year, Nashville CARES was at risk of losing $315,000 in yearly funding due to the Tennessee Department of Health’s decision to decline a total of $8 million in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention HIV prevention funds. Gov. Bill Lee and lawmakers appropriated $9 million in state funding to be directed toward HIV prevention, aimed at first responders, mothers, children and victims of human trafficking, leaving out the populations most affected by the HIV crisis: men who have sex with men and people of color. The CDC also said in April that it would reroute $4 million in HIV prevention funding to United Way of Greater Nashville. CARES has not confirmed if they received any replacement funding.
The organization also recently informed patients that its clinic at Metroplex Drive would close and the organization is renovating its 633 Thompson Lane location so that the clinic and pharmacy can move there.