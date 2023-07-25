AmnaOsman_EricEngland.jpg

Nashville CARES CEO Amna Osman

Local HIV care and prevention nonprofit Nashville CARES is contesting the state of Tennessee’s decision not to award it Ryan White Insurance Assistance Program funding, which it had received from the state since 2001. 

In December, the Tennessee Department of Health announced it would award the funds to Broward Regional Health Planning Council, a Florida-based nonprofit that offers HIV care as well as family and veteran health care assistance. Last week in Davidson County Chancery Court, CARES sued to overturn the department of health’s decision, which was later upheld by the state’s protest committee. CARES wants the state to conduct the bidding process again.  