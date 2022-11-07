By the end of the year, the Nashville Fire Department is putting three more ambulances on the road, meaning they’ll need to hire 36 emergency medical technicians or paramedics.
“This is the first time where we've had difficulty in getting people into the application pool when we are ready to hire,” said Brooke Haas, Nashville Fire Department district chief of emergency medical services special operations. “We used to have scores and scores of people wanting to to be employed here as a paramedic or EMT. It's not just us that's experiencing that — it's across the region from what I understand.”
Area professionals who teach, manage and recruit EMTs, all having gone through the training themselves, say the COVID-19 pandemic caused a lot of burnout in the field. It’s stressful, and the pay isn’t high at a median of $36,930 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
When Erik Jesse, director of emergency medical services at Vol State Community College, started in the field 20 years ago, he and his peers would get on a waiting list of hundreds with the hope of having a job at the Nashville Fire Department (which houses the city’s emergency medical services) within a few years. It would have been the top choice at the time, he said – the best benefits, best schedules, best pay. Less-populated counties outside of Nashville have stepped up pay and benefits, however.
“Now, I have Nashville Fire Department showing up at job fairs I run because they can't find enough people,” Jesse said. “That's been one of the premier places to work in this geographical area for as long as I've been in this field. It's just an interesting time when even they struggle with hiring.”
What makes Nashville stand out among other county services is its 12-hour shifts. Ambulance staff will work four 12-hour shifts followed by four days off, as compared to the traditional 24-hour shifts with two days off in some other counties. However, Nashville also requires that a person be 21 years old to work for NFD, which could leave a gap in eligible candidates.
The ladder of emergency medical services starts with an emergency medical responder, at about two weeks training. EMT basic training takes 10 to 15 weeks, while an Advanced EMT certification lasts 10-to-15 weeks more, and paramedic certification, at the top, takes a couple of years to complete.
Vol State puts out about 100 basic EMTs each semester — the largest program out of the emergency medical services training offered there. Traditionally, the majority of that class would go to work on an ambulance and the next-largest group would go to work in a hospital in the emergency department, but Jesse noted he is seeing more and more graduates go to non-traditional roles, such as physician offices or security companies.
Jesse relates the EMT shortage to the nursing shortage. Because of the nursing shortage, EMTs have been pulled into hospitals to work in triage. Paramedics can serve a role similar to nurses, but they have become scarce, too. The use of paramedics in the emergency room has been common for about 20 years, Jesse estimates.
“The use of basic and advanced is much newer than that,” he said. “And interestingly enough, that's part of what's causing the shortage in the field, because so many of them are leaving to go to work in the hospitals that it's leaving the ambulances short-staffed. There's pros and cons to each, but the pay tends to be higher in the hospital setting and the hours are fixed.”
An EMT shortage is not due to lack of interest, Jesse said. He gets around 300 applicants per semester, but that number is whittled down with pre-paperwork, mid-course attrition and then choice of job following the program.
“I think the real question is, where are they going and why are they not working in the field after they've spent the time and money to get the education?” he said. “Why aren't they working on an ambulance or in the ER where they need them?”
An incentive at Acadian Ambulance Service, which holds accelerated 10-week EMT courses in Nashville, is tuition forgiveness and pay throughout the courses. However, the student must sign a contract to stay on to work with the company for two years following their education. Acadian also offers tuition assistance at Columbia State and Ball State Community College, also with a two-year work pledge.
Acadian is a private ambulance service, meaning it mostly handles non-emergency transports to and from hospitals, dialysis centers and nursing homes for people who are medically fragile.
“If you get your EMT license and we're lucky to have you for that amount of time, even if you choose not to stay after everything is done, then you're not going somewhere as an entry-level EMT,” said Acadian recruiter Dria Wright. “You're not going somewhere just fresh out of the classroom. You'll have the wherewithal, you'll know what to do, you'll know what's expected of you, and you will know how to practice within your scope. I think it's a win-win for everybody.”
Given the shortage of emergency medical responders, one perk of the field appears to be job security.
“This career has been good to me,” Jesse said. “It hasn't always been easy, but it's always provided. I've never been in danger of being homeless or starving. I've always had as much work as I could want.”