abortion protest

Protestors gathered in Nashville in May 2022 following the release of a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning abortion rights protections.

 Photo: Hamilton Matt Masters

A bill establishing a limited carveout for doctors performing abortions is on its way to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk after passing in the Senate 26-1 Wednesday. 

SB0745/HB0883 lists ectopic pregnancy, a dead fetus and molar pregnancy as exceptions to Tennessee’s strict abortion ban. It allows doctors to use “reasonable medical judgment” to prevent death of a pregnant patient or spare them from the irreversible, severe impairment of a major bodily function. It also clarifies that no exception exists if a pregnant person threatens to end their life. 

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.