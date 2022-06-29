Monogram Health, a Brentwood-based kidney care provider, has named Bhavesh Shah as its chief financial officer.
In his role, Shah will lead the company’s actuarial and medical economics, treasury, financial planning and audit, according to a release. Most recently, Shah served as CFO and executive vice president for Compassus, a Brentwood-based hospice and palliative care provider.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Bhavesh to the executive leadership team,” said Monogram Health CEO Mike Uchrin. “His extensive experience managing the complex financial operations of growth stage as well as scaled health care companies is a tremendous asset for Monogram as we transform how care is delivered for patients with kidney disease across America.”
Shah is a veteran of the U.S. Army and an alumnus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Connecticut.
Monogram Health focuses on in-home nephrology for those with chronic or end-stage kidney disease, an illness for which the rates have risen significantly in recent history. In May, Monogram appointed Karen Abbott to be chief administrative officer and chief compliance officer.
