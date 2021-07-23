Brentwood-based psychiatric and behavioral telehealth provider MindCare Solutions Group has acquired an Orlando peer.
MindCare secured $20 million in senior secured credit facilities to buy TriCounty Tele Behavioral Services, as well as to invest in other strategic initiatives, according to a press release. New York-based Alignment Credit arranged the transaction.
TriCounty offers various telebehavioral and telepsychiatry care across the Metro Orlando area, services that will add to MindCare’s growing national network, the release notes.
Founded in 2013, MindCare merged with Dallas-based PsychNow in March 2020, expanding its network into more than 200 clinical settings across the United States.
