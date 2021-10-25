The Metro Public Health Department has begun offering COVID-19 booster shots to eligible recipients at its two drive-thru assessment centers and pop-up locations.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in recent weeks. For those who received Pfizer and Moderna, eligible for a booster are seniors ages 65 years and older and individuals 18 years and older who have underlying health conditions or who live or work in certain high-risk settings.
The agency also approved boosters for anyone 18 years and older who was vaccinated via the Johnson & Johnson shot two or more months ago, and opened up the ability to receive a booster from a different vaccine brand than a person’s original dose.
Nashville’s health department will offer free booster shots from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson at its two drive-thru facilities located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike and at the intersection of 28th Avenue and Charlotte Avenue.
They also offer pop-up locations across the city, this week setting up shop at Gra-Mar Middle Prep, East Nashville Farmers Market, Plaza Mariachi and the Hunters Community Market for testing and vaccination.
