Metro Nashville is seeking an outside consultant to conduct a yearlong after-action report studying the city’s response to COVID-19.
A request for quotation seeking vendors closes next week.
“Typically after any kind of emergency event, we will conduct an after-action report either by ourselves or through an outside agency,” Metro Department of Public Health spokesperson Matt Peters said. “Since the COVID-19 response was so wide-ranging, we are asking for outside assistance. The aim is to capture everything we learned during the pandemic to update our planning documents for future event responses.”
The proposal envisions interviews with Metro Health and other relevant city staff plus possible site visits. The final report is expected to include a review of Metro’s staffing, work with immigrant communities, mask distribution, call centers, disease spread in homeless and jail populations, response to the August 2021 surge and other aspects of the Metro COVID response.
The city has tallied more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 1,600 deaths since the first Nashville case was confirmed in March 2020.
Metro closed its vaccine and testing pop-up site on Murfreesboro Pike at the end of June after more than two years of operations. The city, along with Meharry Medical College, ran public testing sites around Davidson County, but Metro is now pivoting to a primarily private sector-led response as new COVID-19 variants continue to spread.
