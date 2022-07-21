The Metro Hospital Authority Board has elected Richard Manson as its 2023 board chair.

Richard Manson

Manson is the president of Sourcemark surgical products wholesaler and founder of the law firm Manson Johnson Conner. He was named to the board by former Mayor Megan Barry in 2017. He is a native of Dayton, Ohio, and an alumnus of Fisk University and Vanderbilt University Law School.

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.

