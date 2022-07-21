The Metro Hospital Authority Board has elected Richard Manson as its 2023 board chair.
Manson is the president of Sourcemark surgical products wholesaler and founder of the law firm Manson Johnson Conner. He was named to the board by former Mayor Megan Barry in 2017. He is a native of Dayton, Ohio, and an alumnus of Fisk University and Vanderbilt University Law School.
Manson expressed his support for Nashville General Hospital and its leadership in a press release. The hospital recently released possible plans for a new location, which they aim to build by 2026.
“Having and growing Nashville General Hospital is smart for Nashville and the entire community,” he said. “Everyone should have access to quality patient care close to home and when needed. Access to care reduces a community’s overall healthcare costs and decreases health disparities. An investment in the city hospital is important as we continue attracting corporations and individuals based on Nashville’s commitment to serving all its citizens. I look forward to working with our partner Meharry to create a world-class facility with innovative and advanced medical treatments.”
Verustat acquires chronic care software company
Verustat, a Brentwood-based remote patient monitoring system, has acquired Texas-based One Healthcare Solution.
One Healthcare Solution’s chronic care software will expand Verustat’s capabilities to integrate with a practice’s existing electronic medical system and allow physicians to create custom care plans for those with chronic conditions, according to a press release.
“One Healthcare Solution’s premier software and expertise in EMR integration will allow us to support practice owners and physicians more than ever before,” said Emmet Seibels, president of Verustat. “Integrating OneHS’s capabilities into our current Remote Patient Monitoring platform will allow physicians to provide more services to patients in their homes.”
Acadia announces joint venture
Franklin-based Acadia Healthcare Company announced it has formed a joint venture with ECU Health, a North Carolina health system.
The partnership is set to build a 144-bed behavioral health hospital in Greenville, North Carolina, according to a press release. The new hospital is slated to open in spring 2025.
The organizations will invest $65 million in total to expand behavioral health services in North Carolina, the release said. This is Acadia’s 18th joint venture. On July 1, the company announced a joint venture with Tufts Medicine of Massachusetts.
"Acadia is proud to be partnering with ECU Health to provide critical behavioral health services," said Chris Hunter, chief executive officer of Acadia Healthcare. “ … This joint venture will support the development of the next generation of behavioral health care workers and clinicians as our society battles the ongoing behavioral health and substance use epidemic."
HCA donates to UTEP for health graduate degree programs
Locally based hospital giant HCA Healthcare donated $750,000 to The University of Texas at El Paso as part of a broader $10 million three-year commitment to partnerships with historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic serving institutions (UTEP’s student body is more than 80 percent Hispanic). HCA has now donated $3.75 million toward such partnerships.
A four-year partnership with the university will fund multiple graduate degree options for students interested in health care, and 60 scholarships over the next four years, according to a release.
"We are excited to announce this partnership with UTEP to support the development of their graduate programs," said Sherri Neal, chief diversity officer of HCA. "As the third in our series of commitments to HBCUs and HSIs, this demonstrates our continued efforts to develop a diverse pipeline of health care professionals and future leaders."
