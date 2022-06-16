The Metro Public Health Department is requesting $20 million to build a new Woodbine Public Health Center and $10 million to add a fourth floor to the Lentz Public Health Center.
Both items are on a wish list for American Rescue Plan funding, said spokesperson Matt Peters. The distribution of funds is decided by the COVID-19 Financial Oversight Committee, which meets monthly.
The group did not consider the request at its June meeting this week.
Both the Lentz Public Health Center at 2500 Charlotte Ave. and the Woodbine Public Health Center at 224 Oriel Ave. offer primary care services on a sliding scale payment plan. Lentz Public Health Center also serves as the department's headquarters.
Patients using the Woodbine Public Health Center predominately live to the Southeast of the clinic, and the goal for a new building would be to move closer to the clientele at a site that is more accessible via public transit, Peters said in an email.
“The building is nearly 100 years old and was never designed to be a health clinic in the first place,” he said. “Repairs and upkeep on the building continue to cost lots of money each year. In the years 2018 and 2019, more than $200,000 [was] spent on repairs alone.”
The addition to the Lentz Public Health Center would give Metro Public Health the flexibility to add and expand programs and apply for new grants, Peters said. The addition of a fourth floor was envisioned since construction of the Lentz building, which concluded in 2014
“When the Lentz Public Health Center opened, we were near capacity already,” he said. “The addition of temporary staff through the pandemic and the addition of some new employees through some new grants have put some extra stress on the building”
