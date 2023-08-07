The Metro Public Health Department has released a review of its COVID-19 response, citing strengths in community partnerships and serving underserved communities and weaknesses in caring for staff and translation services, among other findings.
The report was compiled based on 140 surveys and 20 interviews — 15 with MPHD, four with Metro Government and one with a response partner. MPHD counts 86 agencies as supporters in the department’s efforts, which lasted 34 months starting March 18, 2020, when Mayor John Cooper declared a state of emergency, and ending on Dec. 31, 2022. During that period, Davidson County reported 247,844 confirmed resident cases of COVID-19, resulting in 1,765 deaths.
The After-Action Report and Improvement Plan, published June 30, is a result of a year-long study commissioned by Metro Nashville. The report was produced by Innovative Emergency Management Inc., a North Carolina disaster management company.
The report counts strengths in the partnerships between MHPD, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management and the mayor’s office, as well as support for underserved communities including immigrants, people who were incarcerated and those experiencing homelessness. Listed strengths also included mask distribution efforts, health order enforcements, vaccine events at Music City Center and Nissan Stadium events and Strike Team operations. The Strike Team held more than 1,300 events to offer COVID testing and vaccines.
According to the report, MPHD could have improved on its leadership’s communication with department staff and the promotion of mental health resources for MPHD staff. City health leadership also fell short in incorporating social work into case investigations as well as insufficient translation services available in the MPHD COVID-19 Hotline and at Strike Team events, the report found.
Alex Jahangir, former chair of the Metropolitan Board of Health who oversaw Nashville's COVID-19 response, said after-action reports are critical to any kind of emergency response. He told the Post that he hopes people can learn from the report for future emergencies.
"I think that the report highlights what I personally experienced, and that is the dedicated people at the health department and state," he said. "They, based on previous planning, were able to execute pretty well. The planning they had done allowed us to be really successful as a city, especially when we look around the nation."
Challenges with MPHD staff
The report said MPHD did well to recruit and onboard staff members (at peak times more than 15 temporary staff members were onboarded per day) but recommends taking better care to screen candidates in the future. Staff members reported that they did not get enough support for their well-being.
“Through 34 months of the pandemic response, many staff in MPHD worked nonstop,” the report said. “While dedicated to the success of MPHD’s response, many positions had limited trained staff available to backfill roles, which resulted in fatigue and frustration. Many stakeholders noted that the availability of mental health support was not adequate to support the long-term well-being of staff in MPHD.”
Keeping with the plan
Respondents said that MPHD leadership was not consistent with MPHD’s response and did not stick to an Incident Command System or an emergency plan.
“This led to reinventing processes that were already established and created an overall lack of direction,” the report said. “In addition, several stakeholders noted that the lack of a cohesive response structure contributed to internal communication breakdowns and greatly influenced the sharing of information both internally and with the public, which further contributed to public mistrust.”
The organization also failed to introduce standard methods to track spending.
“The lack of an established method to track spending could create difficulties in cost recovery and requisition,” according to the report.
Translation
The report noted delays in translated print materials, and that using a language line translation system did not fill the need for bilingual staff members or translators at in-person events.
“MPHD did add Spanish-speaking translators late in the team’s response, but the early addition of a translator at Strike Team events would have been beneficial to building rapport and trust with the communities being served,” the report said.
Technology
The report counts the implementation of the Davidson County COVID-19 Dashboard as a strength. It named the Teletask Texting system that replaced human contact tracers as a strength, though the report said the department did not communicate it well with the public. Many residents thought the texts were spam and didn’t respond with the requested information.
In addition, MPHD’s use of RedCap software for vaccination appointments was ineffective because the program was not designed for the volume of appointment requests received. Staff released a designated number of appointments at a time to avoid a system crash, which caused patient frustration and delays, according to the report. RedCap could have been used to keep notes in early COVID-19 cases and close contacts. Instead the organization used a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet early on for monitoring and contact tracing, and staff accidentally deleted data on several occasions.
Surges and enforcement
The report did not note specifically how the city reacted during COVID-19 surges, especially that of August 2021, but did count surge staffing as a success.
The report identified strengths in the health order enforcement efforts, including an application process for event planners that helped identify the number of attendees that could attend the gathering. MPHD Environmental Health also organized a team of 16 to address daily complaints in health order violations at local businesses, originally outside of the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The report did not mention the failure of the COVID pods bought by MPHD with funding from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which were intended for isolation options for those experiencing homelessness but never used.