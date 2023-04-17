Meharry Medical College will pay a fine to the U.S. Department of Justice after being accused of violating the False Claims Act.
The federal government alleges that the college submitted fraudulent claims to Medicare for physician services between 2016 and March 2020, because the services were performed by unsupervised, non-physician residents. The services included some in internal medicine, OB/GYN and psychiatric outpatient clinics, as well as for psychiatric consultations at Nashville General Hospital, according to a press release.
The college has not been determined liable though will pay $100,749 to settle the allegations. As part of the settlement agreement, the college must implement a Medicare billing policy and provide annual training to its faculty members and first-year residents around Medicare billing requirements.
Whistleblower Dr. Rachel Thomas, a former physician with Team Health, which was then under contract to staff the emergency room at Nashville General Hospital, alerted the Department of Justice to the case and could receive a portion of the money recovered under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act.
Henry Leventis, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee said: “Combatting health care fraud is a top priority for our office. The allegations in this case not only constitute fraud on Medicare, but also an unacceptable risk to patients. We appreciate that Meharry agreed to implement changes to its policies to ensure compliance with Medicare’s supervision requirements regarding care provided by residents.”
"We appreciate the cooperation and support of the U.S. Attorney and have updated our billing compliance policy and practices to ensure accurate billing moving forward," Meharry Medical College added in a statement to the Post.