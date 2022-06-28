Meharry Medical College has named Dr. Merry Lindsey as its new dean of the School of Graduate Studies and Research.
In her new role, Lindsey will oversee the college’s Ph.D. and M.S. degree programs, including more than 200 students, with a focus on preparing students for a career in health sciences.
With a background in education and research, Lindsey has focused on the cardiovascular system, authoring and co-authoring more than 115 journal articles. Since 2010, she’s worked as a research health scientist with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs and plans on continuing that work in Nashville, according to the release.
Most recently, she worked as a professor and chair of the Department of Cellular and Integrative Physiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She was also the founding director of the Center for Heart and Vascular Research there.
“With her immense experience conducting and supporting research, Dr. Lindsey’s true expertise within academia and research will prove invaluable to elevate the next generation of Black professionals within health sciences,” said James Hildreth, president of Meharry Medical College.
