Meharry Medical College has hired former Metro Health Director Michael Caldwell to work on treatments for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
Caldwell resigned as Metro’s health chief in December after a human resources investigation detailed sexist treatment of female subordinate employees. During a December meeting at which the Metro Board of Health considered firing him, Caldwell said he had “acted with unconscious bias against women” and that the report’s “findings have shaken me to my core.”
The move was first reported by Axios’ Nate Rau.
“Dr. Michael Caldwell has joined Meharry as part of our vaccine program,” Meharry president and CEO James Hildreth said through a spokesperson. “We believe that his extensive experience in public health and pharma will be an important asset to Meharry as we continue to assist in the development of treatments for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.”
Caldwell came to Nashville from New York days before the city reported its first COVID-19 case, and he took on a leading role in the city’s public-facing response to the spreading disease.
