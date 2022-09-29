Antonio Roberts, a fourth-year student at Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry, has decided to specialize in pediatric dentistry when he graduates. It was fitting that he got to serve at the school’s Oral Health Day event on Saturday — the first time the event included children. As a child, Roberts had silver crowns on all of his teeth, and he wants to do his part to prevent the same outcome for other kids.
“Just having that childhood trauma, I eventually navigated toward the sciences and art,” Roberts said. “I worked my way towards dentistry also wanting to understand more about my condition as a child, and really taking ownership in that is what anchored me in dentistry.”
At the annual Oral Health Day in the School of Dentistry building, 40 dentists and 140 dental students performed extractions, fillings and cleaning on 310 people. Patients arrived at 6 a.m. to be first in line for the 8 a.m. start of the event.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Oral Health Day would draw more than 600 participants, said dean of the School of Dentistry Dr. Cherae Farmer-Dixon. Meharry planned to offer the event twice yearly to meet the need. Saturday was the first time back since the pandemic, and another event will take place in March.
“There's no question about whether or not there was a need,” Farmer-Dixon said. “There was a need before the pandemic. The pandemic also created a situation where people were taking care of their oral health even less as a result of the pandemic and not being able to go [to the dentist] for various reasons.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that among working-age U.S. adults, more than 40 percent of low-income and non-Hispanic Black adults have untreated tooth decay.
“I was touched that I could help today, but also just a bit sad in hearing some of the personal stories of people,” said Jasmine Marks, a third-year dental student who said patients would say, “‘I'm here because I don't have insurance. I can't just pick up one day and just decide to go get whatever I need. So that's why I've been waiting for five, six hours today, and I'm coming up here in a wheelchair.’”
TennCare recently announced that it will be adding dental coverage for enrolled adults starting in January, though TennCare coverage is not available to adults who do not have minor children. There are also barriers in work schedules and access for rural patients, who often drive in for the free treatment events, explained Dr. Julie Gray, associate dean for community-based collaboration at the School of Dentistry.
“There are shortages of dentists or shortages in timeframes that patients can get into the dentist, whether that is just geographical locations or just having the resources or lack of insurance,” she said. “Some of our patients don't have the transportation. Many of our patients are returning to the workforce because of the pandemic and, just in terms of time, cannot get off to get to the dentist. Saturdays seem to be a really good day that parents or families that have children in their care as well as families that are working families to receive care.”
Meharry is part of the Healthy Smiles Initiative, a state health task force with the purpose of increasing the workforce for oral health. This fall Meharry admitted its largest class yet: 85 students, including 10 international students. The typical enrollment is 70 students.
Still, only around four percent of dentists nationally are Black. And 40 percent of those dentists are alumni of Meharry Medical College. Marks and Roberts hadn’t met a Black dentist until they were in college themselves.
“I remember visiting Meharry for the first time, and that's all it took,” Marks said. “I was almost overwhelmed by seeing so many people who look like me in white coats. ... That's when it really hit me, representation matters. I see people doing it, but do I see people who look like me doing it?”
Having doctors that reflect the demographics of the patients helps to quell another barrier to dental care: fear and anxiety. For patients, embarrassment about visible decay or odor and fear of treatment can prevent them from seeking out care. Marks said an everyday part of her job is counseling patients.
“Every day is a counseling journey,” she said. “They say dentists are dentists, engineers, therapists — it kind of encompasses more than just dentistry. You have to understand, why is your patient even here? What do they expect from you? What are they needing? What are the things they're struggling with? So yes, therapy every day.”