Mayor John Cooper’s office and Meharry Medical College announced Friday they reached an agreement regarding the buildings the college leases to the city to house Nashville General Hospital, the city’s safety net hospital.
The agreement, pending Metro Council approval, creates an updated rent structure and settles other outstanding claims. Metro will pay $6.3 million (considered fair market rent, Cooper’s office said) to Meharry this year, with a 2.5 percent increase each year until the lease ends in 2027. WPLN News reports that the city was previously only paying underlying bonds at roughly $4 million per year, and those bonds will be paid off next year.
"I am proud to renew Nashville's firm commitment to the nation's oldest and largest historically Black medical institution and to our safety net hospital Nashville General," Cooper said in a statement. “Meharry and Nashville General are at the center of our efforts to address health disparities in Nashville, and this new agreement sets the stage for that work to grow stronger in 2023.”
The hospital is looking to build a new location before the lease is up on Meharry’s campus, and according to a press release, the agreement will not affect the city’s funding of Nashville General Hospital. (It funds about 40 percent of operating expenses, Nashville General CEO Joseph Webb told the Post in a previous interview.)
At a Hospital Authority Board meeting in October, Webb confirmed to the Post that the hospital is hoping Metro will donate land in MetroCenter location at 720 Mainstream Drive for the future facility. Webb also told the Post that Nashville General is looking for an investor to help get the building project off the ground (the city put up the money to renovate the Albion Street building that opened as Nashville General Hospital in 1998).
James Hildreth, president of Meharry Medical College, told WPLN that the organization wants the new hospital to be located on Meharry’s campus. Longtime partners Nashville General and Meharry had disagreed earlier this year about whether the safety net hospital had given proper notice to Meharry on the potential new location.