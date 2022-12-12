NGH current location

Nashville General Hospital at 1818 Albion Street, on Meharry Medical School's campus

Mayor John Cooper’s office and Meharry Medical College announced Friday they reached an agreement regarding the buildings the college leases to the city to house Nashville General Hospital, the city’s safety net hospital. 

The agreement, pending Metro Council approval, creates an updated rent structure and settles other outstanding claims. Metro will pay $6.3 million (considered fair market rent, Cooper’s office said) to Meharry this year, with a 2.5 percent increase each year until the lease ends in 2027. WPLN News reports that the city was previously only paying underlying bonds at roughly $4 million per year, and those bonds will be paid off next year. 

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.