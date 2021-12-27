The board of Maury Regional Health has tapped a Missouri hospital executive to replace longtime CEO Alan Watson, who announced his retirement in July.
Davin Turner, the CEO of a 352-bed hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri, will take over the role on March 20, according to a press release.
He will oversee the nonprofit’s portfolio of hospitals, clinics, surgery centers, outpatient facilities and physician practice group, employing more than 3,000 people between Huntsville and Nashville. Maury Regional Health operates three hospitals, including 255-bed Maury Regional Medical Center in Springfield and two community hospitals in Lewisburg and Waynesboro.
With more than 30 years of experience in health care, Turner most recently served as president and chief medical officer at Mosaic Life Care Medical Center in St. Joseph. He had worked for the tertiary hospital since 1996, during which time he also oversaw a multi-specialty practice of more than 200 physicians across three states.
“Dr. Turner brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position as both a physician and healthcare administrator, having expanded services and provider clinics at Mosaic Life Care while increasing market share and achieving national recognitions for quality and safety,” MRH Board Chairman Houston Parks, who led the national search to replace Watson, said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.