Nashville-based venture capital firm Martin Ventures and former Trump administration official Adam Boehler have announced their investment in StationMD.
Terms of the deal involving the New Jersey-based health care company, which uses telemedicine to serve those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, were not disclosed in a release.
Boehler was head of the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation and, later, the inaugural CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. under former president Donald Trump. In April 2021, he founded Nashville-based Rubicon Founders, which is focused on capitalizing health care companies.
"I've watched StationMD expand from serving 1,300 individuals in three states to 32,000 in 12 states and counting in just two years," Boehler said in the release. "Payers, patient advocates and policymakers have been seeking solutions to close the health equity gap for vulnerable populations."
The investment in StationMD comes as Boehler and Martin Ventures also recently invested in New York-based health tech company Cadence, which built a remote care management platform in partnership with Nashville-based hospital operator LifePoint Health.
According to the release, the investments are part of a trend of pandemic-prompted increased telemedicine use, as well as a move toward home and community-based care models to provide those with disabilities options for care outside of the emergency room.
"Last year, StationMD doctors performed nearly 25,000 virtual consultations and resolved patients' medical concerns 93 percent of the time, averting the need to travel to the ER or urgent care," Dr. Maulik Trivedi, co-founding doctor at StationMD, said in the release. "We have consistently found that our specialized telemedicine service provides people with [intellectual and developmental disabilities] better care at a fraction of the cost of going to the ER."
Similarly, Rubicon in late 2021 acquired a majority stake in U.S. Medical Management, which provides home-based primary care for complex patients. And in August of that year, the VC firm launched its first company, Evergreen Nephrology, which offers resources to kidney care providers (read more here). Earlier this year, Rubicon tapped former naviHealth CFO Tony Hughes as partner.
In 2021, Martin Ventures invested in 12 companies, including Dallas-based ReadiVet, an in-home veterinary care provider, and Nashville-based Reimagine Care, an in-home oncology care startup.
