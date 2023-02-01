Nashville-based communications firm Lovell Communications has been acquired by Lansing, Michigan-based Health Management Associates.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release. The Lovell staff of 17 will join more than 500 Health Management Associates employees. The company will be known as Lovell Communications, an HMA Company, and Lovell CEO Rosemary Plorin will continue to lead the division.
Lovell Communications was founded in 1988 by Paula Lovell and serves primarily health care organizations around the country. Plorin took the helm in 2015 after working with the company since 2000. HMA was founded in 1985 and operates in more than 20 cities nationally.
“As the pace of transformation in health care continuously increases, the need for effective, strategic communications has never been greater,” Plorin said. “We are honored to offer our expertise in support of HMA’s clients and look forward to what we will accomplish together as we pursue a shared commitment to making healthcare more accessible, equitable and effective.”