Nashville-based communications firm Lovell Communications has been acquired by Lansing, Michigan-based Health Management Associates. 

Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release. The Lovell staff of 17 will join more than 500 Health Management Associates employees. The company will be known as Lovell Communications, an HMA Company, and Lovell CEO Rosemary Plorin will continue to lead the division. 