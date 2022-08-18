Vanderbilt University Medical Center executive Paul Sternberg Jr. has announced he will step away from his roles, effective June 30, 2023. 

Paul Sternberg

Paul Sternberg

Sternberg served multiple duties for VUMC, including chair of the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, director of the Vanderbilt Eye Institute, chief patient experience officer for VUMC, chief medical officer for the Vanderbilt Medical Group and associate dean for clinical affairs in the School of Medicine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.