Vanderbilt University Medical Center executive Paul Sternberg Jr. has announced he will step away from his roles, effective June 30, 2023.
Sternberg served multiple duties for VUMC, including chair of the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, director of the Vanderbilt Eye Institute, chief patient experience officer for VUMC, chief medical officer for the Vanderbilt Medical Group and associate dean for clinical affairs in the School of Medicine.
A search committee will be convened to conduct a nationwide search for Sternberg's successor, according to a release. Sternberg, a retinal specialist, came to Vanderbilt in 2003 as a professor of ophthalmology and is credited with creating the Vanderbilt Eye Institute.
“Dr. Sternberg will long be remembered as a great leader in this Medical Center. His many contributions to our research, education and patient care are truly something for the next generation to model and aspire to achieve,” said Jeff Balser, dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and CEO of VUMC.
